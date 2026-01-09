10 former CFL players turned coaches

Let’s be honest, this is a lighter time of the year for CFL fans.

The free agency period doesn’t officially open for a month, while the CFL Combine and the CFL Draft are forever away.

This slow period allows us to think outside the box. May I recommend looking at the list of players who would excel at Olympic flag football? I, for one, would love to see the Philpot twins on the field together taking on the world.

RELATED

» View the entire 2026 schedule

» FA Most Wanted: A playmaking defensive back

» 5 must-watch CFL games in 2026

» A New Year’s resolution for every CFL team

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

On Monday, the Saskatchewan Roughriders announced that Micah Johnson has joined the team as their new defensive line coach and on Thursday, the Toronto Argonauts announced that they are bringing Ka’Deem Carey back into the fold to coach the running backs. That news gave me an idea. What about a list of the top 10 former players who are now coaches?

Have you looked at the coaching staffs across the CFL? They are packed with former players, from newly retired stars to the heroes of yesteryear. This list is so deep I had to leave off Demetrious Maxie and the 2012 Most Outstanding Defensive Player award winner J.C. Sherritt.

10. JAKE THOMAS | DEFENSIVE LINE COACH| WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

If you need any evidence of how stacked this list is going to be, a guy with 249 career games and two Grey Cup victories is coming in at number 10.

I can understand people pushing back as Jake Thomas never made an All-CFL team, but his durability and availability at that position is both a medical marvel and an incredible achievement. The former Bombers defensive tackle had a streak of 62 consecutive games end in 2016 and then promptly started another one for 130 games.

9. RICHIE HALL | DEFENSIVE ASSISTANT COACH | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

I had to get at least one player who was a star in the 1980s.

Most people think of Richie Hall as a long-time coordinator and former Edmonton head coach, but back in the day, Richie was a star defensive back making four West Division All-CFL teams and was part of the 1989 Grey Cup champion Roughriders.

8. MIKE O’SHEA | HEAD COACH | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

For me, coach Mike O’Shea has lived two lives.

The current one has been at the helm of Winnipeg’s greatest run as a franchise since the late 1980s. My favourite version is during O’Shea’s playing days that saw him earn East Division All-CFL honours with both Hamilton and Toronto.

The 1999 Most Outstanding Canadian made for a great football villain in Southern Ontario as he travelled back and forth on the QEW playing for the Tiger-Cats and Argonauts. O’Shea was the league’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 1993 and during his career put up 1,151 tackles to go along with 30 sacks and 22 interceptions.

7. RYAN PHILLIPS | SECONDARY COACH/PASS GAME COORDINATOR | BC LIONS

I could go on about the most dangerous defensive back whenever he got his hands on a quarterback’s pass (816 return yards and six defensive touchdowns), but I’m going to be a wee bit lazy and link what I wrote about Ryan Phillips back in 2017 after his final game.

6. MICAH JOHNSON | DEFENSIVE LINE COACH | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

71 sacks is a remarkable number for any defensive player. It is even more impressive when it comes from a lineman who often lined up at the tackle position.

No matter his age, Micah Johnson’s presence was always felt. The three-time Cup champion was a menace in the middle right up to this last season as he helped the Riders win the 112th Grey Cup.

5. JASON TUCKER | RECEIVERS COACH | EDMONTON ELKS

Jason Tucker’s prime was so good that I’m questioning if this spot is too low.

Tucker “only” played seven seasons, but wow, did he pack a lot of big plays in that time. From 2004-06, the four-time All-CFLer averaged nearly 1,500 yards receiving while finding the end zone a gaudy 34 times. His MVP-winning, 132-yard performance in the 91st Grey Cup help power Edmonton over the Don Matthews/Anthony Calvillo Montreal Alouettes.

4. BARON MILES | DEFENSIVE BACKS COACH | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

The CFL Hall of Fame class member of 2018 walked away from the game second all time in interceptions (66) and is still the CFL champ with 13 career blocked kicks.

Baron Miles is one of those rare athletes who got to finish his career still playing at an elite level earning a spot on the All-CFL team in his final season, a distinction he first received in his second year with the Alouettes and in his last year with the Lions.

3. ANDREW HARRIS | RUNNING BACKS COACH | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Honestly I could easily switch him with my number two selection.

The first player to ever capture both Most Valuable Player and Most Valuable Canadian in a Grey Cup, Andrew Harris and his 169 total yards and two touchdowns was the prime factor for the Bombers winning their first Grey Cup since 1990. Back in 2024, the documentary Relentless, which is all about Andrew’s career, was released and I highly recommend to anyone who hasn’t seen it.

2. JOHN BOWMAN | DEFENSIVE LINE COACH | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

During his 13 seasons in Montreal, John Bowman amassed 134 career sacks, but that total could have been higher. As it stands, the 2023 Hall of Famer retired seventh all-time in sacks. Bowman was three sacks away from fifth and nine from landing in third place.

In his final year in 2019, John made the East Division All-CFL team after posting eight sacks, 45 tackles and his first-ever interception. Because of COVID, the league suspended the 2020 season and by 2021 Bowman retired. There is a world where John’s career path has a different ending and he is challenging the all-time greats.

1. ANTHONY CALVILLO | OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR AND QUARTERBACKS COACH

Speaking of all time greats, not much needs to be said about someone who has won multiple MOP awards, was named the 90th Grey Cup MVP and on five occasions was voted as the game’s top quarterback.

The all-time leader in all things passing, Anthony Calvillo, accomplished everything there is to accomplish in the CFL.