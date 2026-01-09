Follow CFL

News January 9, 2026

2026 CFL Winter Meetings set to get underway in January

Thomas Skrlj/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The 2026 Canadian Football League (CFL) Winter Meetings in Calgary get underway January 12-14.

As part of the annual event, Team Presidents, General Managers, Head Coaches, Commissioner Stewart Johnston, League Office personnel and CFL Players’ Association representatives will participate in various meetings to plan for the upcoming campaign and discuss topics related to the future of the league.

Commissioner Johnston will conduct a virtual availability on Wednesday, January 14, in anticipation of his second season that will be live streamed on CFL+.

A General Managers and Head Coaches Media Day will also be conducted on Monday, January 12.

2026 WINTER MEETINGS DISCUSSION TOPICS

The following list is non-exhaustive. Discussion topics may or may not lead to changes.

  • Application of rule changes
    • Cascading tactical rules required to implement structural changes announced in September (e.g. last three-minute rules)
  • Additional rule changes
    • Annual review of proposed rule changes brought to the rules committee (e.g. short yardage plays/modifying or reducing quarterback sneaks/pre-snap penalties)
  • Overtime
    • Potential format adjustments during the regular season
  • Replay Centre
    • Review of mandate
  • Negotiation Lists
    • American player draft as a possible alternative to acquiring and managing U.S. player rights
  • Olympic guidelines
    • 2028 CFL Schedule
    • CFL player eligibility and participation limits for camps and/or LA28
  • Playoffs
    • Potential adjustments to the Grey Cup Playoff format for future seasons
  • Free Agency and Communication Window
    • Potential adjustments to format and timeline
  • Additional on-uniform branding opportunities
    • New league-wide commercial inventory
  • End of season player recognition
    • Potential format adjustments to CFL Awards and All-CFL Teams
  • Contingency planning related to inclement weather
    • Communication, team guidelines, stadium operations, fan experience, etc.
  • Player compensation transparency