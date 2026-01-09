2026 CFL Winter Meetings set to get underway in January

TORONTO — The 2026 Canadian Football League (CFL) Winter Meetings in Calgary get underway January 12-14.

As part of the annual event, Team Presidents, General Managers, Head Coaches, Commissioner Stewart Johnston, League Office personnel and CFL Players’ Association representatives will participate in various meetings to plan for the upcoming campaign and discuss topics related to the future of the league.

Commissioner Johnston will conduct a virtual availability on Wednesday, January 14, in anticipation of his second season that will be live streamed on CFL+.

A General Managers and Head Coaches Media Day will also be conducted on Monday, January 12.

2026 WINTER MEETINGS DISCUSSION TOPICS

The following list is non-exhaustive. Discussion topics may or may not lead to changes.