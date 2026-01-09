3 pending free agents that could break out in 2026

TORONTO — Free agency is often where CFL careers are redefined.

While the marquee names draw most of the attention each winter, history shows that some of the league’s biggest impact players emerge from a tier just below the obvious stars. These are the players who have flashed talent, logged meaningful snaps, and now sit on the verge of turning opportunity into full-scale production.

Heading into the 2026 season, several pending free agents fit that exact profile. They are not unknowns, but they are also not yet universally viewed as centrepieces. Age, experience, and incremental statistical growth all suggest that a breakout may be closer than it appears on the surface.

Here are three pending free agents who could take a major step forward in 2026, joining the long list of CFL players who turned patience and progression into defining seasons.

CHARLESTON RAMBO | RECEIVER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

At 26 years old, Charleston Rambo has already put together a respectable body of work early in his CFL career. He followed an 808-yard, five-touchdown campaign in 2024 with 54 receptions for 585 yards and three touchdowns in 2025, continuing to show he can be a reliable option in Montreal’s passing game.

Rambo’s value lies in his polish. He runs clean routes, has dependable hands, and shows comfort working all three levels of the field. While he has yet to post a true breakout season statistically, his efficiency and consistency suggest a receiver who is close to unlocking another level with increased volume or red-zone usage.

Receivers with a similar trajectory often take off once their role solidifies. Rambo seems on the verge of making the leap from steady contributor to high-impact target.

SHEMAR BRIDGES | RECEIVER | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Shemar Bridges announced himself quickly with a standout rookie season in 2024, catching 83 passes for 933 yards and four touchdowns. That performance set a Tiger-Cats franchise record for receptions by a first-year player and established him as an immediate offensive piece.

His 2025 numbers dipped to 34 catches for 361 yards, but context matters. A loaded receiver room in Hamilton that included Kenny Lawler, Kiondré Smith and Tim White played a role. At 28 years old, Bridges remains squarely in his prime and has already shown he can handle a high-volume role when circumstances align.

This type of career arc mirrors receivers who resurged after early success. Bridges has the size, catch-point ability, and route nuance to re-enter that conversation if he’s once again heavily feature on offence.

AYDEN EBERHARDT | RECEIVER | BC LIONS

Ayden Eberhardt quietly delivered the most productive season of his career in 2025, surpassing 860 receiving yards and delivering several impact performances. Now 27, he looks like a receiver whose development has finally caught up with his physical tools.

Eberhardt brings a blend of size and competitiveness that plays well in contested situations. He has also improved after the catch, making him more than just a possession option. In an offence with multiple established targets, he has proven capable of stepping up when defences shift their focus elsewhere.

Receivers like Justin McInnis followed a similar path, gradually building trust before breaking out once opportunity met readiness. If Eberhardt continues trending upward and earns more high-leverage targets, a true breakout season in 2026 is well within reach.