REDBLACKS extend defensive lineman Michael Wakefield

OTTAWA – The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Friday that the football club has extended American defensive lineman Michael Wakefield to a one-year deal. Wakefield was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

The six-foot, 260-pound native of Valdosta, Georgia, suited up in all 18 games for the REDBLACKS last season, registering 24 defensive tackles, including one tackle for loss, three quarterback sacks and one pass knockdown. Wakefield has played 120 games over his eight seasons in the CFL with the REDBLACKS (2017-19, 23-25) and Montreal Alouettes, registering 186 defensive tackles, 31 quarterback sacks, three tackles for loss and one interception.

“Michael has been a key piece of our defensive line and our locker room throughout his time here,” said Shawn Burke, Vice President of Football Operations for the Ottawa REDBLACKS. “His commitment to this organization, his daily work habits and the way he leads by example set the standard for our group both on and off the field. He brings a level of professionalism and competitiveness that makes everyone around him better and we’re excited to have him back in Ottawa.”

Wakefield earned East All-CFL honours in 2024 after suiting up in all 18 games, posting 30 defensive tackles, three forced fumbles and a league-leading eight quarterback sacks. He was also unanimously voted the REDBLACKS’ nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player that season.

The Florida International University product played 45 games over four seasons with the Panthers (2012-15), registering 118 total tackles and 17.5 sacks. After a successful collegiate career, Wakefield signed in the NFL with Washington as an undrafted free agent (2016).