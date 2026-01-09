Riders announce coaching and football operations staff

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Friday the Roughriders’ coaching and football operations staff for the 2026 Canadian Football League season.

New additions to head coach Corey Mace’s staff for the 2026 campaign are Micah Johnson (defensive line) and Jeff Stusek (assistant, special teams). In addition, Joshua Bell has been named the club’s defensive coordinator. Jordan Linnen will take over as the defensive backs coach. The remaining members of the 112th Grey Cup-winning coaching and football operations staff will continue in their positions for the 2026 season.

Micah Johnson, one the league’s premier interior defensive lineman will stay in Green and White to coach the position he spent 13 years excelling at. On the field Johnson was known power, consistency and leadership in the trenches and he built a career that included three Grey Cup championships, five All-CFL selections and seven divisional All-CFL nods. Johnson officially announced his retirement on January 5th, having appeared in 177 regular season games, tallying 309 defensive tackles and 71 sacks.

Jeff Stusek joins the Roughriders with an extensive background coaching football in Saskatchewan. He joined the University of Regina Rams program in 2017, serving as the receivers coach for three seasons, before transitioning to the special teams coordinator in 2020. He was named the assistant head coach of the program in 2022. Beyond the university level, Stusek served as the head coach of Team Saskatchewan during their back-to-back Football Canada Cup championships in 2018 and 2019, assisted with the South Sask Selects program and has coached High School and Regina Minor Football. He was a member of the Riders’ Board of Directors from 2010 to 2019, serving three three-year terms. Most recently, Stusek joined the Roughriders as a guest coach at Training Camp in 2024 and 2025.

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ 2026 football operations staff

Vice President, Football Operations and General Manager – Jeremy O’Day

Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel – Kyle Carson

Assistant General Manager – Paul Jones

Director, Football Operations – Jordan Greenly

Assistant Director of Player Personnel – Larry Dean

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ 2026 coaching staff