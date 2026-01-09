Stampeders sign defensive back Corey Coley Jr.

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Corey Coley Jr, the team announced on Friday.

Coley played his senior college season at North Carolina State and in six games for the Wolfpack, he made eight tackles and had two pass breakups.

He transferred to NC State after three years at Maryland. In 32 games for the Terrapins, he recorded 27 tackles and added three passed defended.