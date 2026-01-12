Argos sign defensive lineman Charlie Looes

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Monday the team has signed American defensive lineman Charlie Looes.

Looes, six-foot-three, 283 pounds, spent time with the Edmonton Elks in 2025 after a collegiate career at Rice and Dartmouth. While at Rice in 2024, Looes tallied 43 tackles, 8.5 for loss, 3.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in 12 games played.

The New Jersey native played at Dartmouth University from 2019 to 2023, where he recorded 92 tackles, 15 for loss, 9.5 sacks, two fumble recoveries, and two forced fumbles across 30 games. He was named First Team All-Ivy League in 2023.

The team also announced the retirement of Canadian DL Tyson Hergott.