Bob Dyce joins Ticats’ 2026 coaching staff

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have announced on Monday the team’s full coaching staff for the 2026 Canadian Football League season, including Bob Dyce as the club’s special teams coordinator and assistant head coach.

Led by head coach and offensive coordinator Scott Milanovich, the Tiger-Cats coaching staff will feature strong continuity, with 10 members returning from the 2025 season alongside Dyce as the lone new addition.

In addition to the returning staff, Dyce joins the Tiger-Cats with more than two decades of Canadian football coaching experience. Returning coaches James Tuck and Myer Spitulnik will take on expanded responsibilities, with Tuck appointed co-special teams coordinator and Spitulnik adding the role of running backs coach to his responsibilities. The remaining members of the coaching staff will continue in their 2025 roles.

“Dennis McKnight is a one-of-a-kind coach and friend who will be difficult to replace,” said Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach and offensive coordinator Scott Milanovich.

“We’re very fortunate that Bob Dyce was available, and I feel he is a slam-dunk hire. His experience, leadership and character will serve our players and our organization extremely well. The stability within our coaching staff is critical as we build on last season and continue working in 2026 toward our goal of bringing the Grey Cup back to Hamilton.”

Dyce joins Hamilton after spending the previous four seasons with the Ottawa REDBLACKS, including three as the club’s head coach. A native of Winnipeg, Man., he began his CFL coaching career with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2003–09) before spending five seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in multiple roles, including offensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. He was part of Saskatchewan’s 101st Grey Cup championship staff in 2013.

He later joined the REDBLACKS as special teams coordinator in 2016, helping the club capture the 104th Grey Cup, and was named the third head coach in franchise history in 2022, a position he held through the 2025 season.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ 2026 coaching staff

Scott Milanovich – Head Coach & Offensive Coordinator

Bob Dyce* – Special Teams Coordinator & Assistant Head Coach

Brent Monson – Defensive Coordinator

James Tuck – Co-Special Teams Coordinator

Jarryd Baines – Quarterbacks Coach

Brendan Walsh – Offensive Line Coach

Naaman Roosevelt – Receivers Coach

Myer Spitulnik – Running Backs & Offensive Quality Control Coach

Casey Creehan – Defensive Line Coach

Brandon Isaac – Defensive Backs Coach

Elijah Sandweiss – Linebackers & Assistant Special Teams Coach

* indicates new staff member