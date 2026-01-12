FA Most Wanted: A championship defender

TORONTO — If Wynton McManis elects to test the open market and explore free agency, his résumé and recent body of work would immediately make him one of the most intriguing defensive names available.

McManis has established himself as a dynamic playmaker since arriving in the CFL, combining production, versatility and big-moment impact that any contender would covet. Ranked No. 15 on the CFL.ca Top 30 pending free agents list, he’s coming off multiple seasons where he has been among the Argonauts’ most consistent defensive performers, which included All-CFL honours (2022, 2023) thanks to his disruptive presence at linebacker. The linebacker is also coming off a season where he compiled 62 defensive tackles, two interceptions and four sacks in only 13 games.

Beyond the stats, McManis brings a competitive edge and leadership qualities that teams look for. He’s been a central figure on defence, willing to take on the most difficult assignments and rally teammates around him. His experience also includes three Grey Cup championships, two with Toronto and one from his earlier stint with Calgary, giving him a pedigree few free agent defenders can match. All of this sets the stage for a free agency period in which McManis, if he opts out of staying with his current club, would be one of the most talked-about defensive names on the market.

Speculation about where McManis could land if he hits free agency is interesting because so many teams in the league could benefit from a linebacker of his caliber. A natural first scenario would be a return to Toronto. The Argonauts’ defence has revolved around him since he signed with the club in 2022 and extending him would maintain continuity in the middle of their front seven. Keeping McManis in Double Blue would preserve a leader for a unit that has been strong against both run and pass elements, and it would prevent a rival from snapping up one of the game’s premier defenders. It’s easy to imagine him continuing to anchor Toronto’s defence for years, especially given his familiarity with the scheme and rapport with the coaching staff.

Beyond a Toronto reunion, Montreal could be an interesting fit. The Alouettes released Darnell Sankey (who has since signed with the Lions) and adding a veteran playmaker like McManis would allow them to continue their run of defensive dominance. The Alouettes would benefit greatly from his versatility and high-energy style, giving them a chance to stay among the title contenders heading into 2026.

Another potential fit that could make sense is a return to Calgary. The Stampeders also have a couple of pending free agents at the linebacker position in Jacob Roberts and Micah Teitz, and McManis offers enough versatility to play multiple positions for the Red and White defence. His ability to impact all three downs fits perfectly with the Stampeders’ physical defensive identity and with a team that regularly competes for a post-season spot. McManis’ experience in big games and playoff pushes could help Calgary return to the big game.

Wherever McManis lands if he chooses free agency, one thing remains clear: teams seeking high-impact defensive leadership and playmaking from the middle of their front seven will have plenty of interest. His proven track record, versatility and championship pedigree would place him among the most intriguing defensive pieces available in the crop of free agents.