MMQB: One burning question for every East Division team

Last week’s MMQB started our look ahead to some of the off-season’s most important issues.

We focused on the five West Division teams last Monday, which means we’re turning our focus out East one week later.

From coaching changes to free agency, which is now less than a month away, we’ve got one pressing question for each East Division squad.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

What will a full season of Davis Alexander look like?

Despite a lingering lower body injury that limited him to just seven regular season starts, 2025 still served as Davis Alexander’s arrival as a top starting quarterback. While going 7-0 at the helm, Alexander completed 72.5 per cent of his passes for 2,024 yards and 10 touchdowns and tied for second overall with a 110.7 passer rating.

With an entire winter to recover from the injury, which he played through at the 112th Grey Cup, I’m excited to see how Alexander takes it to the next level over the course of a full campaign. Alexander is an explosive and dynamic pivot who can extend plays with his legs and push the ball downfield. But it’s his swagger that sets him apart, because it truly sets the tone for his team. A healthy Alexander all season only strengthens Montreal’s case as an East Division frontrunner.

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Is there a big defensive addition coming?

We know how prolific the Ticats were last season with the ball. But for whatever reason, and despite having top players at individual positions, Hamilton’s defensive outputs weren’t as strong. The Tiger-Cats finished in the league’s bottom half in opposition net offence, points against, and both rushing and passing yards against.

As such, it’ll be interesting to see if president of football operations Orlondo Steinauer has a free agent defensive splash in his back pocket. Hamilton has made noise already with the recent release of defensive tackle Casey Sayles and the team has free agent decisions to make on a few defensive pieces like Jonathan Moxey and Julian Howsare. Even still, it wouldn’t be a shock if we saw the Ticats make some noise with a notable name next month.

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

How will Mike Miller shape the team?

The Argos have a new head coach for the first time in more than five years. And after a solid search, general manager Michael Clemons selected Mike Miller as the right man for the job. And it’s not like Pinball doesn’t have a good eye. It was Clemons who zeroed in on then Calgary quarterbacks coach Ryan Dinwiddie in 2019. That’s the same title Miller has held in Toronto the last four seasons.

It’s been a long time coming for Miller. Going on almost 30 years in coaching, Miller has been in numerous roles on teams spanning the CFL, NCAA, NFL, NFL Europe, and the XFL. But he’s never been a head coach until now. And that can be an exciting proposition. From Dinwiddie to Marc Trestman, Mike O’Shea, and Corey Mace, first time head coaches have had plenty of CFL success in recent years. I’m excited to see how Miller goes about shaping an Argonauts team looking to bounce back after missing the playoffs last year.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

What does the Ryan Dinwiddie effect look like?

Speaking of Ryan Dinwiddie, his new team is also looking for a return to the post-season. Now Ottawa’s head coach and general manager, Dinwiddie comes to the nation’s capital looking for success similar to what he enjoyed in Toronto. Prior to 2025, Dinwiddie had led the Argos to four straight trips to the Eastern Final with a pair of Grey Cup wins as part of that run. That streak started in his first year, which is history the REDBLACKS would love to see repeated.

There’s no doubting Dinwiddie’s football mind and ability to work within a salary cap system. Upon taking the reins in Ottawa, Dinwiddie has already restructured quarterback Dru Brown’s contract and most recently extended standout defensive tackle Michael Wakefield. With big names like Adarius Pickett and Justin Hardy still with expiring contracts, Dinwiddie has more internal work to do. And I wouldn’t write off a few newsworthy external moves from him, either.