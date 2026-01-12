Riders extend defensive back Tevaughn Campbell

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive back Tevaughn Campbell to a contract extension, the team announced on Monday.

Campbell was set to become a free agent in February and was ranked No. 4 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

Campbell inks his extension after his sensational return to the CFL in 2025, capped by a Grey Cup Championship and All-CFL accolades. Campbell finished the season tied for the league lead in interceptions (six) despite playing only 13 regular season games. He led the league in interception-return yards (205), the second-best total in franchise history. During the Labour Day Classic on August 31, Campbell tied a franchise record for the longest interception return (112 yards), going the distance on a Winnipeg two-point conversion attempt. In Week 4, he scored on an 89-yard pick-six against the Lions.

Campbell was twice named the league’s top defensive back by PFF after strong performances in Weeks 4 and 13, and added 18 defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, four pass knockdowns and a fumble recovery.

The Mississauga native started both the Western Final and the 112th Grey Cup, providing the momentum-shifting forced fumble on Alouettes quarterback Shea Patterson at the goal line with just three minutes left in the championship game. Campbell also registered three defensive tackles and one interception to help secure the Riders’ 25-17 victory.

Prior to returning to the CFL and the Roughriders last season, Campbell played six seasons in the National Football League. He was signed by the New York Jets in January of 2019, attending training camp with the team, before joining the Los Angeles Chargers’ practice roster. He played another two seasons (2020-21) with the Chargers, appearing in 30 games and making 11 starts. Over that time, he tallied 63 defensive tackles, seven pass deflections, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery he returned 61 yards for a touchdown and a pick-six. The 32-year-old attended training camp with the Chargers in 2022 but was released after sustaining an injury. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in October of that year, appearing in seven games over the 2022 and 2023 seasons and attended camp with the Jags in 2024.

The Scarborough, Ontario native and University of Regina alum was selected by the Calgary Stampeders in the third round, 22nd overall, of the 2015 CFL Draft after posting a blistering 4.35 second 40-yard dash at the CFL Combine. He appeared in 42 career CFL games with three teams, recording 53 defensive tackles, nine special teams tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, four interceptions and earned three defensive touchdowns.