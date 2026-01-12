Riders sign linebacker Jameer Thurman to one-year extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Monday they have signed American linebacker Jameer Thurman to a one-year extension, taking his contract through the 2027 season.

Thurman (six-foot, 230 pounds) signs his extension with the Roughriders after playing a pivotal role in the Riders’ 112th Grey Cup championship season. The Chicago native earned his first All-CFL accolade, becoming just the fourth middle linebacker in Rider history to receive the honour.

He ranked sixth in the league in defensive tackles (86), tied for eighth in total defensive plays (100), and registered three interceptions, three sacks, three pass knockdowns, two tackles for loss, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. The Roughrider captain was also named the CFL’s top linebacker by Pro Football Focus in Week 9. Thurman capped an outstanding regular season with a productive post-season, recording a game-leading 11 defensive tackles (including one for a loss) to help the Roughriders win the 112th Grey Cup.

Thurman earned his first career divisional All-CFL nod in 2024, his first season as a Roughrider. He appeared in 17 regular season games for the Roughriders that season, registering 76 defensive tackles, three tackles for loss, two special teams tackles, one sack, two interceptions — including one he returned 28 yards for a touchdown in Week 3 — one forced fumble, one pass knockdown, and three fumble recoveries.

Thurman joined the Roughriders in free agency after spending the 2023 season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He earned 98 defensive tackles and five sacks, while also adding two interceptions, one tackle for loss, four pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery. Prior to signing with the Tiger-Cats, Thurman played four seasons (2017-18, 2021-22) with the Calgary Stampeders. He played 64 games as a Stamp, recording 267 defensive tackles, 31 special teams tackles, six sacks, six interceptions, and eight forced fumbles. He won a Grey Cup with the Stampeders in 2018. Thurman signed with the Chicago Bears in January 2019 and made 16 tackles in the preseason.