Ticats release Devin Veresuk for NFL opportunity

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Monday the club has released National linebacker and East Division Most Outstanding Rookie Devin Veresuk to pursue an opportunity in the National Football League.

Veresuk, 24, was selected by the Tiger-Cats in the first round (second overall) of the 2025 CFL Draft and signed in May 2025. The Windsor, Ontario native appeared in 18 games during his first season, recording 66 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles, two sacks, one interception, two touchdowns and one forced fumble.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Official 2026 Free Agent Tracker

» 3 potential landing spots for Julian Howsare

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

A former Windsor Lancer, Veresuk made his first career start in Week 3, where he recorded his first career pick-six, and remained a fixture in the lineup for the remainder of the season. He was also a finalist for the league’s Most Outstanding Rookie award.

“Devin is a hard-working young player with a great attitude who earned his way into a starting role,” said Hamilton Tiger-Cats president of football operations Orlondo Steinauer. “He consistently put in the work and handled things the right way. We’re proud of what he accomplished here and are supportive of him as he explores this next opportunity.”