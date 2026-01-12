Ticats sign American running back Avery Morrow

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Monday the team has signed American running back Avery Morrow.

Morrow, 24, spent three seasons with the Colorado State Rams (2022–24), appearing in 34 games.

RELATED

» 3 top pending free agents from every East Division team

» 3 top pending free agents from every West Division team

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Official 2026 Free Agent Tracker

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

He rushed for 2,102 yards and 15 touchdowns on 438 carries, while adding 37 receptions for 173 receiving yards. In 2024, Morrow earned All-Mountain West Honorable Mention recognition.

Prior to Colorado State, the six-foot, 210-pound native of Seattle, Washington played two seasons with the Nevada Wolf Pack (2020–21). He suited up for 19 games, rushing for 210 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries, and recorded 12 receptions for 81 yards.