Lions sign defensive lineman Casey Sayles

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Tuesday that the team has agreed to terms with American defensive lineman Casey Sayles on a two-year contract.

“Casey’s been a consistent pass rusher since he entered the Canadian Football League,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

“He’s the type of player you have to game-plan for, or he’ll tear you up. Adding a talent like him to an already terrific defensive line is something we couldn’t pass on.”

Sayles (six-foot-three, 290 pounds) moves to the West Coast after spending the last three seasons in Hamilton. Along with earning All-CFL in 2023 and East Division All-CFL in 2023, Sayles had 122 defensive tackles, 18 sacks and a forced fumble in 51 regular season games with the Tiger-Cats.

Sayles began his CFL career in Winnipeg from 2021-22, registering 64 tackles, 11 sacks and a pair of forced fumbles in 32 regular season games. He capped off his first season by helping the Bombers defeat Hamilton in the 108th Grey Cup. The following November, Sayles had a team-leading six tackles in the 109th Grey Cup against Toronto.

The Omaha, Nebraska native had training camp stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Los Angeles Rams between 2017 and 2019. He also spent part of 2019 with the Alliance of American Football Birmingham Iron.

In 50 games at Ohio University from 2013-16, Sayles recorded 111 combined tackles, 20.5 tackles for a loss, 12.5 sacks, six pass knockdowns and three fumble recoveries.