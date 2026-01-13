One season-defining question for every CFL team

Let’s play a game of good news, bad news, shall we?

As my dad taught me, always end with the good stuff, so the slightly less desirable side of this equation is the fact that every CFL team is bathing in question marks right now. Even the “good” teams, a relative term if there ever was one, still have plenty to answer. As the off-season rolls along, many of these questions will naturally be answered as the calendar demands, but this uncertainty is what makes the CFL off-season noteworthy every year.

The good news is that all CFL decision-makers are buried in winter meetings right now and have no time to read these takes, which means we can cut right to the heart of what has fans wondering: is my team actually going to be good this season?

Here is one season-defining question as the nine member clubs weave their way down the snowy slalom hill that is the CFL winter.

BC LIONS

Pressure makes MOPs… and MOCs?

Nathan Rourke was unquestionably the star among stars in 2025, and we are officially entering Rourke’s prime, which might sound peculiar given how much he has already accomplished in his CFL journey, but let me explain.

He burst onto the scene, seized control of the Lions’ offence with authority, but did so raw and brimming with potential. That led to an NFL sojourn, and the 2024 return was all about adjustment. Last season proved that when Nathan isn’t juggling a million offences from a dozen teams in his head, he is a great quarterback.

Now, with an off-season of calm, balance, and perspective, Rourke is ready to reload for 2026. His already impressive ability to focus on what matters while carrying the weight of a position, a province, and a country that adores him has me wondering: just how good can this get?

EDMONTON ELKS

Who will be the quarterback of the defence?

The obvious question is whether the Elks are the team we saw in the first or second half of 2025, but based on head coach Mark Kilam’s acclimation process, I believe it’s the latter. Cody Fajardo was, of course, an integral part of the switch flipping to Green and Gold success, but this off-season presented a different choice.

With a logjam at linebacker, the team chose former top pick Joel Dublanko over Nyles Morgan, who was traded to Ottawa. The quarterback is the most impactful player on the field, but a year from now there will be judgments made about whether the Elks’ defence profited or went into debt with its choice of defensive leader, especially if defensive tackle Jake Ceresna does not return.

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

What’s the next step?

The Stamps missed the playoffs, got angry, reloaded, and came back significantly improved. The question now is how they answer it after losing some significant names to the south, and what approach they take in free agency now that Dave Dickenson is free to build his own path following John Hufnagel’s departure to Toronto.

The specifics can be dissected for months, but the looming question remains: how does Calgary turn this team into a Grey Cup contender, not just a nice story about climbing out of the basement?

SASKATCHEWAN ROUHGHRIDERS

Well, we won… now what?

Not much needs to be said here. Big pieces like Jameer Thurman and Trevor Harris have signed extensions.

When you wait this long for a Grey Cup and it finally arrives, the following season always carries the risk of dulling the championship glow of the previous year’s golden run. What will Corey Mace do to make sure that doesn’t happen?

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Status quo, status no?

Jake Thomas has moved from playing to coaching after a stellar career. Willie Jefferson‘s contract expires in February. Dalton Schoen is coming off another ACL injury. Chris Streveler might be back. Zach Collaros is aging. On and on it goes, and the Bombers know they can’t simply run it back.

Other teams have caught up, and tough choices are coming in the next month or so. Just how tough will they be, and which iconic Bombers names won’t be present for kickoff in Winnipeg in 2026?

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

What impact will defensive departures have?

Standout rookie linebacker Devin Veresuk has been released to pursue an NFL opportunity, and Casey Sayles was released. That’s arguably two of Hamilton’s top four defenders from last season, alongside Julian Howsare, Stavros Katsantonis, and DaShaun Amos.

Even if Bo is slinging it all over the yard for a third straight season in Black and Gold, the season-defining question here is simple: who is going to get him the ball back?

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

What does Miller Time look like?

The Argonauts made a bold choice, opting for stability and veteran leadership instead of entertaining any of the “hot new” names in their impromptu coaching search. I’m fully on board with Mike Miller taking the reins and genuinely enjoy listening to him talk football with the wisdom earned over decades of knowing the game.

The question, though, is this: what do you want from your head coach? Is it rah-rah pre-game speeches? Screaming motivation on the sideline? Acting as a CEO who oversees the operation while others handle the day-to-day grind? These questions become even more interesting when paired with how Toronto will noticeably look and feel different in 2026 under Miller’s leadership.

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

What will Dinwiddie’s defence look like?

I have no doubt that Ryan Dinwiddie, with all those offensive toys in Ottawa, will score points as long as health cooperates. The larger question is how Ottawa becomes a true three-phase football team with a defence that commands respect.

Defensive coordinator William Fields has been solid and gets some help at the positional level with Phillip Daniels joining from Saskatchewan, but ultimately this falls on the players and perhaps the Burke-Dinwiddie combination to acquire inspired pieces before the 2026 kickoff.

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Will Alexander be hamstrung?

The Alouettes are more than one muscle on one man, but it’s an important one. Quarterback Davis Alexander is undefeated when he’s able to move properly, which he clearly wasn’t in the 112th Grey Cup.

He’ll be healthy to start, but how does Montreal keep its hard-charging franchise passer that way so they can stack wins and push for yet another Grey Cup appearance?