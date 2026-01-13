REDBLACKS release Adarius Pickett

OTTAWA – The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Tuesday that the football club has released defensive back Adarius Pickett.

Pickett was scheduled to become a free agent in February and is ranked at No. 18 on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

“After discussions with his agent, we have decided to release Adarius to allow him to pursue free agency,” said Shawn Burke, vice president of football operations of the Ottawa REDBLACKS.

“We would like to thank Adarius for his contributions to our club over the past two seasons both on and off the field. We wish him all the best moving forward.”

RELATED

» 3 top pending free agents from every East Division team

» 3 top pending free agents from every West Division team

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» FA Most Wanted: A breakout linebacker

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Pickett suited up in 31 games over his two seasons with the REDBLACKS (2024-25), registering 164 total tackles, with 136 defensive tackles, three quarterback sacks and two interceptions.

The former UCLA defensive back has played 79 games over his five seasons in the CFL with the REDBLACKS, Toronto Argonauts (2023) and Montreal Alouettes (2021-22), registering 403 total tackles, 337 defensive tackles, 14 quarterback sacks and four interceptions.