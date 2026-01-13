Stamps extend American defensive lineman Charles Wiley

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have extended American defensive lineman Charles Wiley, the team announced on Monday. The University of Texas at San Antonio product had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 10.

In 15 games during the 2025 season, Wiley recorded 17 tackles including one tackle for loss and was third on the team with five quarterback sacks. He also started the Western Semi-Final at defensive end and recorded a tackle for loss.

RELATED

In 25 Canadian Football League regular season games since signing with the Red and White in 2024, Wiley has 29 tackles including a tackle for loss and seven sacks.

Before turning pro, Wiley played his final two seasons at the UTSA. In 26 games for the Roadrunners, he had 79 tackles including 19 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups and three fumble recoveries including one that he returned 44 yards for a touchdown. He transferred to UTSA after three seasons at Ole Miss and in 33 games for the Rebels, he picked up 57 tackles including 12 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks.