Argos sign American running back Jyran Mitchell

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Wednesday the team has signed American running back Jyran Mitchell.

Mitchell, six-foot, 205 pounds, had two stints with Toronto last season after originally being signed by the club in January of 2025.

The running back attended Butler University in 2023, playing 11 games and rushing for 1,268 yards and 12 touchdowns, while catching 23 passes for 202 yards and three more scores. The Illinois native was named first Team All-Pioneer League in 2023 and was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award. Mitchell attended Eastern Kentucky from 2021 to 2022, where he caught 38 passes for 428 yards and two touchdowns in 21 games. The newest Argo began his collegiate career at Northern Illinois University (2018-2020), playing 11 games.

The team also announced the release of defensive lineman Joe Wallace.