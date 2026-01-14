FA Most Wanted: A swiss army knife defender

TORONTO — Adarius Pickett is officially on the open market after being released by the Ottawa REDBLACKS on January 13, and his availability immediately reshapes the defensive free agency landscape.

Pickett is ranked No. 18 on CFL.ca’s Top 30 pending free agents list, and that placement feels justified for a player who has quietly built one of the league’s most versatile and productive defensive résumés over the past several seasons. At a time when teams covet flexibility and impact defenders who can do more than one job at a high level, Pickett checks just about every box.

Now 29 years old, the Berkeley, California native has appeared in nearly 80 regular season games across stints with Montreal, Toronto, and Ottawa. His career numbers tell a compelling story: well over 300 defensive tackles, more than 60 special teams tackles, double digit sacks, multiple interceptions, and forced fumbles. That level of production speaks not only to durability but to how often Pickett is around the football. He has lined up as a linebacker, safety, and hybrid defender, giving coordinators the freedom to disguise coverages and adjust weekly without subbing personnel.

Accolades have followed the production. Pickett is an All-CFL cover linebacker selection and a three-time East Division All-CFL honouree, recognition that reflects both peak performance and consistency. He was also an East Division nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2023 with the Argonauts. Even while working back from a significant Achilles injury suffered late in 2024, Pickett returned to form and led the REDBLACKS in tackles, reinforcing his reputation as a tone-setter.

What makes Pickett such a coveted free agent is not just what he does, but how he does it. He plays with range, physicality, and urgency, and he brings leadership that shows up between snaps as much as it does on film. He can be your best run defender one play, your underneath coverage answer the next, and a pressure piece on passing downs. Players like that are difficult to replace internally, which is why his release immediately sparked league-wide attention.

Toronto seems like a natural fit for Pickett, given both their need for a physical, versatile presence in the secondary and his familiarity with the organisation. Pickett previously suited up for the Argonauts, and his ability to play downhill, cover in space, and contribute on special teams aligns well with how Toronto builds its defences. Bringing back a proven player with All-CFL credentials would strengthen the middle of the field while providing valuable ratio flexibility and leadership.

Calgary also makes sense as a destination. The Stampeders massively improved their defence in 2025, and Pickett’s versatility would give them yet another edge on that side of the ball. He offers immediate credibility and experience, while still being athletic enough to fit modern defensive demands. For a team looking to take the next step after a promising 2025, adding a proven, adaptable defender like Pickett could accelerate that process.

A return to Montreal cannot be overlooked either. Pickett began his CFL career with the Alouettes, and the team could benefit from a familiar face. Montreal has talent across its defence, but adding a player with Pickett’s leadership and positional flexibility would give Noel Thorpe yet another weapon to deploy. There is also value in bringing back a player who understands both the market and the expectations that come with it.

However it plays out, Adarius Pickett enters free agency as more than just a name on a list. He is a proven, All-CFL calibre defender who can change how a defence functions and how opponents game plan. Players with his combination of production, versatility, and leadership rarely linger on the market for long.