3 early markers for Dinwiddie’s vision in Ottawa

CALGARY — Ryan Dinwiddie enters his tenure as head coach and general manager of the Ottawa REDBLACKS with a clear-eyed view of what drives success in the CFL and what still needs to be built.

Speaking about his quarterback, the organization’s short-term expectations, and the value of holding the first overall pick in the 2026 CFL Draft, the two-time Grey Cup champion struck a balance between ambition and realism.

While Ottawa is still in the early stages of a longer-term plan, the message was consistent: the REDBLACKS are not interested in patience for patience’s sake.

Here are three key takeaways from Dinwiddie’s conversation with CFL.ca during the Winter Meetings in Calgary.

EVERYTHING STARTS WITH THE QUARTERBACK, AND OTTAWA BELIEVES IN DRU BROWN

For Dinwiddie, the importance of the quarterback position is non-negotiable, especially in a nine-team league where true difference-makers are difficult to find.

The REDBLACKS believe Dru Brown has the tools to be a winning starter, even if durability remains part of the conversation.

“I think it always starts with the quarterback. In a nine-team league, it’s tough to find nine quality guys that can elevate your franchise,” said Dinwiddie. “We feel like Dru can win football games. Now it’s up to us to get the most out of him and keep him healthy. We feel like he’s got enough arm talent for us to win, but at the same time, we’re always looking to improve that position. We’re really comfortable with Dru, but injuries are a concern. When he does stay upright and we’re protecting him, he plays really good football, so I look forward to spending more time with him.”

The confidence is there, but so is the acknowledgement that quarterback depth and protection remain critical areas as Ottawa continues shaping its roster.

REBUILDING DOES NOT MEAN LOWERING EXPECTATIONS IN YEAR ONE

Dinwiddie has been down this road before, referencing his first season in Toronto in 2021, where success arrived faster than expected.

While he recognizes Ottawa’s situation is different, he has no interest in framing 2026 as a developmental free pass.

“I think year one in Toronto was a little bit quicker than we anticipated,” said the head coach and general manager. “I was lucky to have the COVID year, so it gave us two years to build our roster and an extra year. But there’s no reason why we can’t get it done year one here. I tell everybody in our building we’re rebuilding, but there’s no reason our goal can’t be making the playoffs. The next goal is winning the division, and the next goal is winning the Grey Cup.”

At the same time, Dinwiddie stressed the importance of sustainability, noting that chasing a one-year run at the expense of the future is not the plan. High standards and long-term thinking, in his view, are not mutually exclusive.

THE FIRST OVERALL PICK IS ABOUT PATIENCE, DEPTH, AND LONG-TERM IMPACT

Holding the first overall pick in the 2026 CFL Draft gives Ottawa flexibility, but Dinwiddie cautioned against expecting an immediate franchise-altering contribution.

Instead, the focus is on long-term value, particularly along the offensive line and at Canadian receiver.

“You have to be realistic going into it,” Dinwiddie said.” Let’s say we take whatever position at number one. Are they going to play for us right away? Probably not, but you want them to establish themselves at some stage during the season and become a difference-maker. You’re not going to have guys that change your organization through the draft in the first year, but they will in year two or year three.”

Dinwiddie also reiterated his preference for Canadian skill talent, especially at receiver, while acknowledging how quickly offensive linemen come off the board due to league-wide demand. Ultimately, Ottawa plans to stay flexible and prioritize value.

“We’re going to look to find the best player on the board.”

Taken together, Dinwiddie’s comments paint a picture of an organization that understands where it is in the process, but refuses to be passive. The REDBLACKS are building with purpose, setting clear expectations internally, and trusting that patience, paired with urgency, is the right formula to bring Ottawa back into contention.