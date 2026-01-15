REDBLACKS extend receiver Eugene Lewis through 2027

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Thursday that the football club has signed American receiver Eugene Lewis to a contract extension through the 2027 season.

Lewis was slated to become a free agent following the upcoming season.

“Geno is a player who I’ve enjoyed watching from afar for a long time,” said Ryan Dinwiddie, head coach and general manager of the Ottawa REDBLACKS. “I’m excited for the opportunity to get to work with him and we’re thrilled to have him in Ottawa through the 2027 season.”

Lewis played all 18 games last season for the REDBLACKS, registering 75 receptions for 1,012 yards and six touchdowns, marking his fourth career 1000-yard season. The 32-year-old receiver originally signed a two-year contract with the REDBLACKS last February, after spending the previous two seasons in Edmonton.

The Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania native has played 116 games over his eight seasons in the CFL with the REDBLACKS (2025), Elks (2023-24) and Montreal Alouettes (2017-22), registering 473 receptions 7,273 yards and 47 touchdowns. Lewis was named the East Division’s Most Outstanding Player in 2022 and has been named an All-CFL receiver three times (2021, ’22, ’24) and earned divisional All-CFL honours on five occasions (2019-22, ’24, ’25).