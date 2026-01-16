3 bold free agency predictions

TORONTO — Free agency has a way of reshaping the CFL landscape in a matter of hours.

One signing sparks another, rivals react in kind, and suddenly depth charts across the league look very different from the ones fans grew accustomed over the summer. With a strong group of pending free agents potentially set to hit the market, the 2026 off-season could have the ingredients for real movement rather than minor tweaks.

Unlike some years, this isn’t a free agent class defined by one or two obvious headliners. Instead, there’s depth across multiple positions, particularly on defence and in the backfield, giving teams flexibility to attack their weaknesses aggressively. That’s where boldness comes in, because conservative approaches may not be enough to keep pace.

History tells us that when the market opens, at least one club pushes harder than expected, rival teams aren’t afraid to raid one another, and a position group or two becomes the focal point of early bidding wars. With that in mind, here are three bold predictions for how this year’s free agency could unfold.

To be clear, these are just that, predictions. This is more of a thought exercise, the kind free agency season practically demands. Last year’s Crystal Ball wasn’t perfect either, but it did have its moments, including the prediction that Hamilton would land a big-time receiver, which ultimately played out with the Tiger-Cats signing Kenny Lawler. So no, we’re not saying these moves will happen, but wouldn’t it be fun if they did?

RELATED

» 3 early markers for Dinwiddie’s vision in Ottawa

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» FA Most Wanted: A breakout linebacker

HAMILTON GOES CRAZY

If there’s one team positioned to potentially make noise, it’s Hamilton. The Tiger-Cats have been unafraid to spend in recent years, and with several high-impact pending free agents available, this could be the off-season where they decide to load up rather than fine-tune. With the East remaining competitive, marginal upgrades may not be enough.

Hamilton could target proven defenders set to test the market, looking to add experience and edge to both the front seven and the secondary. On offence, pending free agents like Ayden Eberhardt or Bralon Addison fit the type of player the Tiger-Cats have valued: productive, versatile, and capable of immediately retooling an explosive offence that also has pending free agents of its own such as Tim White and Shemar Bridges. With continuity already in place at key positions such as quarterback and defensive back, free agency could become an opportunity to swing for impact rather than depth.

If Hamilton comes out of free agency with multiple established starters, it wouldn’t be surprising.

RIVALS SIGN WITH EACH OTHER

Every year, free agency delivers at least one move that makes fan bases cringe, and 2026 could be full of them. Rival teams often know each other’s personnel best, and that familiarity can turn into opportunity when contracts expire.

It’s easy to imagine Toronto and Hamilton swapping key pieces, with a veteran like Wynton McManis potentially heading down the QEW while a Hamilton defender such as Destin Talbert could find a new home with the Argonauts. These are the kinds of moves that make immediate sense schematically and emotionally sting just a little more.

Out West, a similar dynamic could play out. Jaylon Hutchings leaving Calgary for Edmonton would give the Elks a disruptive interior presence, while Jake Ceresna could make the reverse trip for the Stampeders. None of these moves would be shocking on their own, but taken together, they would underscore how fluid rivalries can become once free agency opens.

RUNNING BACK FRENZY

While quarterback movement often dominates headlines, this year’s free agency could belong to running backs. With multiple productive starters eligible to test the market, teams in need of backfield stability may find themselves acting quickly.

James Butler potentially enters free agency coming off another strong season, combining efficiency on the ground with reliable receiving production. A.J. Ouellette, despite injury setbacks, would be an appealing option for teams looking for physicality and experience if he decides to test the open market. Greg Bell’s explosiveness and scoring ability only add to the intrigue, particularly for clubs seeking a dynamic complement or potential lead back.

It wouldn’t be surprising to see this trio drive early action, with teams unwilling to wait as the market develops. A bidding war at running back could set the tone for the rest of free agency.