Argonauts sign Adarius Pickett

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Friday that the team has signed linebacker/defensive back Adarius Pickett.

Pickett was scheduled to become a free agent in February before he was released by Ottawa on Tuesday. Pickett was ranked 18th on CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

“I loved my time being in Toronto and can’t wait to be back on the field, competing and trying to bring another Grey Cup back to the city,” said Pickett. “The Party Starter is back!”

Pickett (five-foot-11, 195 pounds) returns to Toronto after two East Division All-CFL seasons in Ottawa.

The defender suited up for 31 games in the nation’s capital and tallied 136 defensive tackles, 28 special teams tackles, three sacks, two interceptions, and two fumble recoveries. The California native joined the Double Blue for one season in 2023 and was named an All-CFL cover linebacker for the first time, while being named the Boatmen’s nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player.

That season, Pickett would rack up 105 defensive tackles, 19 special teams tackles, five tackles for loss, six sacks, two fumble recoveries, and one forced fumble in 18 games. The UCLA product debuted in the CFL with Montreal in 2021, playing two seasons for the Alouettes. He was named Montreal’s nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2022.

For his career, Pickett has amassed 337 defensive tackles, 66 special team tackles, 14 sacks, four interceptions, five forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries. Before joining the CFL, Pickett spent time in the NFL with the Chicago Bears, Los Angeles Chargers, and New England Patriots in 2019 and 2020.