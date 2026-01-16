Bombers, Gavin Cobb agree to one-year extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Friday the club has agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension with Canadian receiver Gavin Cobb. Cobb was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Cobb returns to the Blue Bombers in 2026 for his second season with the club and fourth in the Canadian Football League after spending the first two years of his career (2023-24) with the Edmonton Elks.

Cobb appeared in four regular season games with the Blue Bombers in 2025, plus the Eastern Semi-Final, including two starts. He finished the year with six catches for 51 yards, including four receptions for 44 yards in a win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on October 17. He added two catches for 29 yards in the playoff loss to the Montreal Alouettes.

A fourth-round selection, 30th overall, by the Elks in the 2022 CFL Draft, Cobb has now appeared in 33 CFL games, including 10 starts.