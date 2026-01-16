Stampeders extend receiver Tevin Jones

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have extended American receiver Tevin Jones, the team announced on Friday. The four-year veteran had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 10.

In his first season with the Stampeders, Jones played 17 games and recorded 47 receptions for 618 yards and four touchdowns. He also had one carry for eight yards and made five special teams tackles.

RELATED

» Stampeders extend offensive lineman Tomas Jack-Kurdyla

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» FA Most Wanted: A breakout linebacker

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Jones scored his first two touchdowns as a Stampeder, including a 78-yarder in a Week 10 victory over the Blue Bombers. He started the Western Semi-Final and had two catches for 23 yards.

In 64 career regular season games for Saskatchewan, Edmonton and Calgary, Jones had 172 receptions for 2,496 yards and 15 touchdowns.

The Amory, Miss., product played five National Football League games for the Pittsburgh Steelers before coming to Canada.

In college, Jones appeared in 51 games and made 27 starts over four seasons at Memphis. He had 90 career catches for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns for the Tigers.