Ticats sign American linebacker TaMuarion Wilson

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Friday the team has signed American linebacker TaMuarion Wilson.

Wilson, 23, spent his collegiate career at the University of Central Arkansas from 2020 to 2023.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» FA Most Wanted: A breakout linebacker

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The six-foot-two, 220-pound native of Bryant, Arkansas recorded 265 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, six interceptions and 15 pass breakups with the Bears.

He also attended the Buffalo Bills Rookie Camp in 2025 after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.