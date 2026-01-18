Bombers extend offensive lineman Pat Neufeld, defensive back Michael Griffin II

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Sunday the club has agreed to terms on a one-year extension with veteran right guard Pat Neufeld and American defensive back Michael Griffin II.

Neufeld and Griffin II were scheduled to become free agents in February.

Neufeld (six-foot-six, 300 pounds) returns in 2026 for his 12th season with the Blue Bombers and 15th in the Canadian Football League, including his days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2011-13).

A three-time All-CFL offensive lineman (2021-23), Neufeld started all 18 regular season games and the Eastern Semi-Final at right guard last year. He played a key role in an offence which helped running back Brady Oliveira post a fourth consecutive 1,000-yard rushing season while the attack finished second in the CFL in rushing yards per game at 124.1.

Originally drafted by the Roughriders in 2010, Neufeld was acquired by Winnipeg in a trade in 2013 and has become a fixture along the offensive line. He has played in 186 CFL games, including 149 with the Blue Bombers, and now calls Winnipeg home.

Neufeld has also been active in the community and was honoured in 2023 as the recipient of the Ed Kotowich ‘Good Guy Award’ for ‘excellent football ability, a leader in the locker room and outstanding effort in the community’ and in 2021 was the winner of the club’s Cal Murphy ‘Heart of a Legend Award’ presented annually to the player who has shown ‘outstanding sportsmanship and dedication to the Canadian Football League and the community.’

Griffin II (six-foot, 220 pounds) returns to the Blue Bombers in 2026 for his third season with the club and fourth in the Canadian Football League after initially signing with the Calgary Stampeders in 2023. He was first signed by the Blue Bombers on May 18, 2024.

A versatile defender, Griffin II is coming off a solid 2025 campaign in which he dressed for 13 games, including five starts, but was injured for the Eastern Semi-Final. He finished third on the team behind Tony Jones and Evan Holm in total defensive plays with 47 defensive tackles, eight more on special teams and a quarterback sack. He has now appeared in 28 games for the Blue Bombers over his first two seasons with the club.

Griffin II first game to the CFL in 2023 with the Stampeders, playing in 13 games after first signing as an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans in 2022. He played three seasons (2019-21) at South Dakota State, including 37 starts in 39 games and in 2019 was named to the Missouri Valley Football Conference All-Newcomer Team. He started his collegiate career at Southwest Minnesota State, playing two seasons there (2016-17).