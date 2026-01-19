Bombers extend kicker Sergio Castillo, punter Jamieson Sheahan

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Monday the club has extended veteran kicker Sergio Castillo (two years) and punter Jamieson Sheahan (one year). Both players were scheduled to become a free agents in February.

Castillo (five-foot-nine, 202 pounds) returns to the club in 2026 after serving as the club’s placekicker for the past three seasons (2023-25) as well as stints in 2015 and 2021.

Castillo has now appeared in 61 games over his three periods with the Blue Bombers and is coming off a 2025 season in which he connected on 85.7 percent of his field goal attempts (48-of-56) and 93 percent of his converts (40-of-43).

His 48 made field goals last season ranked as fourth most in a season in franchise history behind Justin Medlock (60 in 2016 and 56 in 2017) and his own mark of 51 in 2024.

He also broke his own record for longest field goal in team history with a 63-yarder in a loss in Calgary in August, a kick that tied the mark for the longest in Canadian Football League history.

One of the most popular Blue Bombers in the locker room and in the community, Castillo also moved into sixth place in all-time franchise scoring in 2025. His 184 points last season now gives him 639 as a Blue Bomber.

He was an All-CFL kicker in 2019 and the Blue Bombers Most Outstanding Special Teams player in 2023 and 2024.

Castillo has appeared in 113 CFL games over nine seasons, including his time with Ottawa (2016), Hamilton (2017), BC (2019) and Edmonton (2022).

Sheahan (five-foot-11, 197 pounds) returns in 2026 for his fourth season in the Canadian Football League and fourth with the Blue Bombers. He has been the club’s punter in every game over that span. In addition, working with long-snapper Ian Leroux, Sheahan is the holder on field goals and converts for placekicker Sergio Castillo.

Sheahan finished 2025 with a punting average of 47.8 yards on 94 punts and a net (minus the opponent’s return) of 38.4 yards. His 47.8-yard average was the second highest in Blue Bombers history to Jon Ryan’s 50.6 average in 2005. In the battle for field position, he kicked just two singles in 2025 while placing nine punts inside the opponent’s 10-yard line.

Sheahan was selected eighth overall by the Blue Bombers in the CFL’s 2023 Global Draft and earned the punting chores in training camp in a season in which he was named the club’s Most Outstanding Rookie Player.

A product of Bendigo, Australia, Sheahan began playing Aussie rules football with the Essendon Bombers in the Australian Football League. He earned a scholarship to the University of California through ProKick Australia and has two degrees, including a master’s of education.