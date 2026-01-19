Kian Schaffer-Baker, Riders agree to two-year extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National wide receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday.

Schaffer-Baker was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» 3 early markers for Dinwiddie’s vision in Ottawa

» Riders sign quarterback Jack Coan to one-year extension

» One season-defining quest for every CFL team

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

Schaffer-Baker (six-foot-four, 195 pounds) continues his career in Green and White through the 2027 season after being selected by the Roughriders in the fourth round, 30th overall, of the 2020 CFL Draft. The Mississauga native has played 57 career games as Roughrider, registering 220 receptions for 2,865 yards and 14 touchdowns. A tenacious receiver who fights for every yard for his team, Schaffer-Baker has an impressive 1,025 yards after catch and a 13-yards-per-catch average.

In five regular season games in 2025, Schaffer-Baker had 15 receptions for 177 yards, an average of 11.8 yards per catch. His impact was accentuated in the Western Final, in which he caught a three-yard touchdown pass on a third-down gamble to complete an eight-play, 64-yard march down field. The longest play on that drive was also by Schaffer-Baker – a 25-yard reception. He added three receptions for 27 yards in the 112th Grey Cup.

After signing an extension in the spring of 2024, Schaffer-Baker posted 52 receptions for 735 yards and four touchdowns, tying a career-high in average yards per catch at 14.1. He added another strong post-season performance to his career that season, setting a Roughrider record for post-season receptions (12), while his 162 yards was the second-best total in Riders playoff history.

Since joining the team, the 27-year-old has endeared himself to Rider Nation, not only for his relentless passion on the field but as someone who always has time for a genuine interaction or to sign an autograph. In the 2024, he joined the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation as a Player Ambassador and spends the off-season giving back to the province through the Foundation’s Win with Wellness and Rider Reading programs.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders also announced they have signed American defensive lineman Desmond Evans.

Evans (six-foot-five, 265 pounds) was signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft and played three preseason games.

He spent five collegiate seasons (2020-24) at the University of North Carolina, appearing in 55 games as a Tar Heel – including 10 as a true freshman. Over that time, he registered 124 defensive tackles, including 21 for a loss, nine sacks, six pass deflections and two fumble recoveries, setting collegiate career highs in defensive tackles (38), tackles for loss (10) and sacks (5) as a senior in 2024.