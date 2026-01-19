Lions extend linebackers Ben Hladik, Isaiah Messam, offensive lineman Kory Woodruff

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Monday that National linebackers Ben Hladik and Isaiah Messam have signed contract extensions with the team. The team also announced that American offensive lineman Kory Woodruff has signed a two-year contract extension.

Hladik and Messam were eligible to become free agents on February 10.

It’s a two-year extension Hladik, a Vernon native and UBC Thunderbirds product, who is coming off a 2025 campaign where he suited up in all 18 regular season games with 47 defensive tackles, a career-high eight tackles on special teams, three pass breakups one sack and a forced fumble. He then added four defensive stops in two Grey Cup Playoff contests.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» MMQB: 5 key pending free agent extensions

» 3 bold free agency predictions

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

THAT’S A SAFETY! Canadian Ben Hladik loops around and gets to Cody Fajardo!#CFLGameDay

🗓️: Elks vs. @BCLions LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/zitJRtz0c5 — CFL (@CFL) October 18, 2025

Selected by the Lions in round three (22nd overall) of the 2021 CFL Draft, Hladik has 84 regular season appearances under his belt and six more in the playoffs. He made history in 2023 by becoming the first Canadian Lion to record 100 defensive tackles in one season.

“Ben has consistently performed for BC since we drafted him in 2021,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden. “He’s got the size, speed and instincts to make plays on defence and special teams.”

Messam is back with the squad on a one-year deal after a knee injury limited the veteran to only eight regular season games in 2025, before a return for the Western Final at Saskatchewan. The former Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawk was selected in round four (34th overall) in 2018 and has recorded 38 defensive tackles, 54 special teams stops and one sack. A native of Hamilton, Messam enters 2026 just 10 appearances shy of 100 as a Lion.

Woodruff (six-foot-three, 340 pounds) became a full-time starter in 2025, suiting up in all 18 regular season games and two more in the Grey Cup Playoffs.

“Kory continues to grow as an impact offensive lineman for us,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

“He’s been terrific at guard but also has the potential to play tackle. His size, strength and versatility are a huge asset for BC.”

Woodruff and the line helped the offensive unit lead the league in net offence, passing and first downs, while finishing in the top three in rushing yards.

Following his first CFL training camp in 2024, Woodruff emerged with a spot on the practice roster before making five regular season starts at right guard.