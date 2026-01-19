MMQB: 5 key pending free agent extensions

With 2026 free agency just over three weeks away, much of the focus will soon shift to players signing with new teams. But before we get to February, there’s been plenty of internal work done over the last number of weeks as teams start shaping their rosters for 2026.

For instance, we’ve seen a couple of high-profile releases sign almost immediately elsewhere with linebackers Darnell Sankey (now in BC) and Adarius Pickett (Toronto) at the forefront. At the same time, pending free agents have been coming off the board after extending with their parent teams at a gradually more rapid pace.

As that frequency picks up even more as free agency looms closer, here are five of my favourite extensions we’ve seen thus far. And for clarity, we decided to omit quarterbacks, as we spend so much time on the position over the course of a year.

REDHA KRAMDI | DEFENSIVE BACK/LINEBACKER | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

INTERCEPTED! Redha Kramdi goes UP and takes it away!

🗓️: Roughriders vs @Wpg_BlueBombers LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/9e5ETdp41A — CFL (@CFL) September 6, 2025

It’s been a steady progression for Redha Kramdi since being selected in the second round of the 2021 CFL Draft. After playing a bit part for most of his first three seasons, Kramdi graduated to Winnipeg’s full-time SAM linebacker in 2024 and followed that up with his best season yet in 2025. And he enters this season with a fresh two-year extension in tow.

Last year saw Kramdi appear in 16 regular season games, recording 47 defensive tackles to go along with his first career interception and forced fumble. Elite in run defence, Kramdi has taken huge strides in his coverage game in recent years. It’s all combined to elevate the University of Montreal product to the top of the class at his position. Case in point? Kramdi was ranked as the CFL’s number one SAM in 2025 by our friends at Pro Football Focus.

JERMARCUS HARDRICK | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

You could make a very strong argument Jermarcus Hardrick was the final missing piece as the Riders returned to the top of the Grey Cup mountain. Signing a two-year deal as a free agent ahead of the 2024 season, Hardrick immediately helped solidify Saskatchewan’s offensive line from his spot at right tackle.

But Hardrick took it to another level last season. En route to being named 2025’s Most Outstanding Lineman, Hardrick was ranked PFF’s number one tackle while the Roughriders finished second overall by allowing just 26 sacks. Extended in early December, fans in Saskatchewan should be thrilled to have one of the best linemen of the last decade back for another year.

JULIAN HOWSARE | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

CHASING DOWN THE ROCK! Julian Howsare forces the ball out and Miles Fox gets on it!

🗓️: @Ticats vs. Alouettes LIVE NOW

🇨🇦: TSN, RDS

🌎: CFL+ pic.twitter.com/llJJV77i4V — CFL (@CFL) September 6, 2025

Had Julian Howsare not signed an extension last week, he would have been one of the most sought-after names on the market. Ranked at number eight on our list of the top 30 pending free agents, 33-year-old Howsare has been one of the league’s most consistent defensive ends since breaking into the CFL in 2018. But he absolutely exploded last season.

Back in Hamilton after two years in Calgary, Howsare finished second overall with a career-high 13 sacks to go along with 43 defensive tackles, two forced fumbles, one interception, and one defensive touchdown. Howsare’s elite pass rushing and versatility combined for PFF’s highest grade at defensive end.

TYSON PHILPOT | RECEIVER | MONTREAL ALOUETTES

All Tyson Philpot does when he’s healthy is produce. In 12 regular season appearances in 2025, Philpot set new career highs with 99 targets, 61 receptions, and 804 receiving yards while matching a career best with five touchdowns. Philpot followed that up with 257 more yards in three playoff appearances.

With a combination of speed and explosiveness, Philpot has proven to be a dangerous option on Montreal’s flank. And with the security of a new two-year extension signed in early December, Philpot has all the tools to build on his last two promising campaigns. If healthy for a full season, no one should be surprised if Philpot finishes near the top of the receiving table.

DEDRICK MILLS | RUNNING BACK | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

It seemed like a no-brainer when the Stamps extended Dedrick Mills for another two years last month. After showing so much promise in limited action in his first three CFL seasons, Mills suited up for a full campaign for the first time in 2025 and the results were impossible to ignore.

Mills led the league with 1,409 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns and was a major reason for Calgary’s impressive turnaround. While the Stampeders have decisions to make on pieces like Dominique Rhymes, Erik Brooks, and Malik Henry, there was no question extending Mills was a priority this winter.