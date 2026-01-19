Stampeders extend receiver Erik Brooks, sign linebacker R.J. Moten

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders announced on Monday they have signed American receiver Erik Brooks to a two-year contract extension through the 2027 season. The Fresno State product had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 10.

Brooks played all 18 regular season games in 2025 – his second season with the Red and White – and made 14 starts. He had 51 catches for 824 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point convert, two carries for nine yards, 31 kickoff returns for 665 yards, 33 punt returns for 335 yards and a touchdown as well as two missed-field goal returns for 20 yards.

Brooks had a pair of 100-yard receiving games including a career-best 136 yards in the regular season finale at Edmonton. In the OK Tire Labour Day Weekend Classic against Edmonton, Brooks ran back a punt 86 yards for his first career return touchdown. He was also in uniform the Western Semi-Final and had three catches for 27 yards, five kickoff returns for 117 yards and five punt returns for 34 yards.

The Irvine, Calif., native joined the Stampeders in 2024 and in six games had 633 all-purpose yards including 287 on kickoff returns, 166 on punt returns, 127 on missed-field goal returns and 53 – as well as a touchdown – as a receiver.

In college, Brooks played five seasons at Fresno State and in 52 games for the Bulldogs, he had 128 catches for 1,548 yards and 10 touchdowns, 20 punt returns for 172 yards and one kickoff return for 35 yards. In 2023, Brooks established career bests with 60 catches, 788 receiving yards and five touchdowns as he earned all-Mountain West Conference honourable-mention recognition.

The Stampeders also announced they have signed American linebacker R.J. Moten.

In 2025, Moten played two games with the United Football League’s Michigan Panthers and recorded a pair of tackles. He then attended training camp with the National Football League’s New England Patriots and suited up for three preseason contests, recording three tackles and one quarterback hurry.

In college, Moten played his final two seasons at the University of Florida and in 18 games for the Gators, he made 31 tackles including four tackles for loss and also had 0.5 sacks and a pass defended. He transferred to Florida after playing 29 games over three years at Michigan, where he saw action at the safety position. With the Wolverines, he recorded 65 tackles including three tackles for loss and added two sacks and two interceptions.

Moten earned all-conference academic honours on four occasions – twice in the Big Ten while at Michigan and twice in the Southeastern Conference when he played for the Gators.

His father Ron Moten Sr. also played football at the University of Florida and was drafted by the National Football League’s Philadelphia Eagles in 1987.