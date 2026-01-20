Alouettes sign American receiver Demeer Blankumsee

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes announced on Tuesday the signing of American wide receiver Demeer Blankumsee for two years (2026-2027).

Blankumsee (five-foot-10, 192 pounds) played three years at Toledo University and two seasons for Memphis University.

In his last season with the Rockets, he gained 512 yards on 41 catches and three touchdowns. With the Tigers, the 24-year-old posted 98 catches for 1,578 yards and 13 touchdowns. The Cincinnati, OH native spent time with the New England Patriots in 2025