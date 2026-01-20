Corey Mace, Riders setting standard to defend title in 2026

CALGARY — Corey Mace understands how fleeting success can be in the CFL.

Fresh off winning the 112th Grey Cup, the Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach knows the celebration doesn’t last long. As champions, the Riders now carry the league’s biggest target, and the focus quickly shifts to setting the tone for another run. For Mace, it’s about building on what worked, reinforcing the culture that delivered a title, and preparing a group hungry to prove that last season was only the beginning.

“I think it’s extremely important,” said Mace in a conversation with CFL.ca during the 2026 Winter Meetings in Calgary, when asked about bringing back pending free agents. “Every single year, you’re going to lose pieces. After a championship year, it’s even tougher because everybody wants a part of that.”

Mace pointed to the delicate balance required in identifying core contributors, compensating them fairly, and navigating a marketplace where championship-tested players inevitably draw league-wide interest. While not every player can be retained, the Roughriders have been focused on keeping as many of their foundational pieces in place as possible.

“Ultimately, it comes down to identifying who the core guys are and getting as many of them back as you can who still want to be a part of something special,” Mace said. “(Vice president, football operations and general manager) Jeremy O’Day and (assistant general manager and director of player personnel) Kyle Carson have done an incredible job to this point.”

That philosophy was evident on the defensive side of the ball with the extensions of Jameer Thurman and Tevaughn Campbell, two players Mace views as central pillars of his unit.

“They’re great staples of what we do on defence,” Mace said. “Jameer is a heck of a player, an All-CFL guy, a team captain and a vocal leader of that group. And with Tevaughn coming back and having the year that he had, even while missing six games, you see the type of player he is.”

Beyond their on-field production, Mace emphasized the importance of character, noting that both Thurman and Campbell set the standard inside the building.

“They’re extremely great men, and that holds a lot of weight for us,” he said. “We’re so pleased to have those guys continue on with us, pushing each other and pushing the new wave of Roughriders that comes in every year.”

Continuity at the most important position was secured early, with quarterback Trevor Harris signing an extension last year that removed any uncertainty under centre. For Mace, the decision was straightforward.

“That was one of the first deals we got done,” said Mace. “Having Trevor back gives us the best opportunity to win football games. He’s an incredible leader, an incredible player, and a really important part of who we are.”

Harris’ presence provides stability not only on the field, but throughout the locker room, reinforcing the identity the Roughriders have built during their championship run. With the veteran quarterback returning, Saskatchewan can approach the off-season knowing its offensive foundation remains firmly in place.

As for expectations in 2026, Mace offered no attempt to lower the bar in a province where championship standards are the norm.

“The expectations are always high in Saskatchewan, and they’re just as high for us internally,” said the head coach. “That’s how we operate. We put in a lot of work to succeed, and we’re never going into a season not trying to be the team that wins the final game.”

The Riders also extended National receiver Kian Schaffer-Baker, who adds even more depth to the current champions.

The work now shifts to maintaining and expanding said depth, managing turnover, and ensuring the championship core remains competitive in a league designed for parity. For Mace and the Roughriders, the goal is clear. Winning the 112th Grey Cup was not the end of the journey. It was the standard they now intend to defend.