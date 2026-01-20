REDBLACKS extend National defensive lineman Aidan John

OTTAWA – The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Tuesday that the football club has signed National defensive lineman Aidan John to a one-year contract extension. John was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

John, 25, played 11 games for the REDBLACKS last season, registering 15 total tackles including 12 defensive tackles and two tackles for loss.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» 3 early markers for Dinwiddie’s vision in Ottawa

» One season-defining quest for every CFL team

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The six-foot-three, 248-pound native of Halifax, Nova Scotia has played 35 games over his three seasons in the CFL with the REDBLACKS (2023-25), registering 41 total tackles, with 32 defensive tackles and four quarterback sacks.

The Saint Mary’s product was originally selected by Ottawa in the third round, 19th overall after a successful college career with the Huskies. John began his career at Western University before transferring out east.