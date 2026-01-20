Stampeders extend National linebacker Micah Teitz

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have extended National linebacker Micah Teitz, the team announced on Tuesday. The local product – Teitz was born in Calgary and is an alumnus of Springbank Community High School as well as the University of Calgary – had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 10.

In 2025, his second season with his hometown club, Teitz played 18 regular season games and one playoff contest. He made 10 starts at middle linebacker and three starts at weak-side linebacker and had 48 defensive tackles including two tackles for loss, nine special teams stops, one interception and one knockdown.

Teitz recorded the first interception of his CFL career in 2025 when he picked off a Nathan Rourke pass in Week 18 at BC.

A second round draft selection by Saskatchewan in 2018, Teitz has played 94 career regular season games for the Roughriders and Stampeders and accumulated 185 defensive tackles including 10 tackles for loss, 52 special teams takedowns, three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, one interception and four knockdowns.

Before turning pro, Teitz played four seasons with the U of C Dinos and had 191 career tackles including 16 tackles for loss while adding seven sacks, three forced fumbles and nine passes defended. He twice was named a Canada West all-star and was second-team all-Canadian on one occasion.

The Stampeders also announced they have signed American receiver Jordan Kerley.

Kerley played three seasons at Southern Methodist University. In 29 games including 16 starts for the Mustangs, he had 67 catches for 1,104 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also returned five kickoffs for 93 yards and 11 punts for 60 yards.

Kerley transferred to SMU after one season at Arizona State. He played 13 games for the Sun Devils and had six catches for 81 yards and two kickoff returns for 23 yards.