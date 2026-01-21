Mesidor stays No. 1 in Winter edition of CFL Scouting Bureau

TORONTO — University of Miami defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor holds top spot in the Winter edition of the Canadian Football League (CFL) Scouting Bureau, which ranks the Top-20 prospects who are eligible for selection in the 2026 CFL Draft on April 28.

Two players in the rankings began their careers in U SPORTS. Devynn Cromwell (No. 14) played three seasons at the University of Guelph before transferring to Texas Tech and then Michigan State, while Giordano Vaccaro (No. 19) spent three years at the University of Manitoba before continuing his career at Purdue.

The CFL Scouting Bureau, comprising CFL scouts, as well as player personnel directors and general managers from the league’s nine clubs, releases its rankings three times each year, with the cycle beginning in the fall to coincide with the collegiate season, in winter following collegiate regular seasons, and in spring following Combine season.

CFL SCOUTING BUREAU: WINTER EDITION

Rank (Previous) Name Position School Hometown 1 (1) Akheem Mesidor DL Miami Ottawa 2 (2) Logan Taylor OL Boston College Lunenburg, N.S. 3 (5) Albert Reese IV OL Mississippi State Edmonton 4 (7) Rene Konga DL Louisville Ottawa 5 (3) Wesley Bailey DL Louisville Ottawa 6 (6) Jett Elad DB Rutgers Mississauga, Ont. 7 (10) Dariel Djabome LB Rutgers Longueuil, Que. 8 (-) Nuer Gatkuoth DL Wake Forest Edmonton 9 (12) Malcolm Bell DB Michigan State Montreal 10 (16) Rohan Jones TE Arkansas Montreal 11 (4) Nick Cenacle WR Hawaii Montreal 12 (13) Darius Bell OL East Carolina Hamilton, Ont. 13 (18) Darius McKenzie LB South Alabama Ottawa 14 (8) Devynn Cromwell DB Michigan State Toronto 15 (-) Jonathan Denis OL Louisiana Tech Homestead, Fla. 16 (19) Aamarii Notice DL Coastal Carolina Toronto 17 (9) Nolan Ulm WR Eastern Washington Kelowna, B.C. 18 (-) Nate DeMontagnac WR North Dakota Mississauga, Ont. 19 (11) Giordano Vaccaro OL Purdue Winnipeg 20 (-) Émeric Boutin FB Laval L’Assomption, Que.

BY THE NUMBERS

The winter rankings include: Five defensive linemen Five offensive linemen Three defensive backs Three wide receivers Two linebackers One tight end One fullback

17 schools are represented in the rankings. Louisville (No. 4 Rene Konga and No. 5 Wesley Bailey), Rutgers (No. 6 Jett Elad and No. 7 Dariel Djabome) and Michigan State (No. 9 Malcolm Bell and No. 14 Devynn Cromwell) feature multiple players.

Five of the eight first-round selections in the 2025 CFL Draft were listed in the 2024 CFL Scouting Bureau: Winter edition.

TOP-5 NEED TO KNOW

1 (1) | AKHEEM MESIDOR | DL | MIAMI | OTTAWA

2025: 15 games/starts, 60 tackles (36 solo and 24 assisted), 15.5 tackles for a loss, 10.5 sacks and four forced fumbles

2025 National Championship: Three tackles (two solo and one assisted) and two sacks

All-ACC First Team (2025)

All-ACC Honourable Mention (2022 and 2024)

All-Big 12 Honourable Mention (2021)

Played two seasons at West Virginia before three at Miami

Career: 65 games, including 52 starts, 205 tackles (121 solo and 84 assisted), 50.5 tackles for a loss and 33.5 sacks

2 (2) | LOGAN TAYLOR | OL | BOSTON COLLEGE | LUNENBURG, N.S.

2025: 12 games/starts (eight at right guard, three at left tackle and one at right tackle)

Team captain (2025)

All-ACC Second Team (2025)

All-ACC Honourable Mention (2023-24)

Played two seasons at Virginia before three at Boston College

Career: 49 games, including 46 starts

3 (5) | ALBERT REESE IV | OL | MISSISSIPPI STATE | EDMONTON

2025: Nine games/starts

SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week (2025 Week 2 against Arizona State)

Kent Hull Trophy as best offensive lineman in Mississippi (2024)

Career: 49 games, including 22 starts

4 (7) | RENE KONGA | DL | LOUISVILLE | OTTAWA

2025: 12 games, including 11 starts, 29 tackles (13 solo and 16 assisted), five tackles for a loss, 1.5 sacks and six pass breakups

All-ACC Second Team (2025)

Played three seasons at Rutgers before two at Louisville

Career: 44 games, 63 tackles, 11 tackles for a loss and five sacks

5 (3) | WESLEY BAILEY | DL | LOUISVILLE | OTTAWA