5 under-the-radar pending free agent extensions of note so far

TORONTO — While splashy signings often dominate headlines, some of the most important off-season work happens quietly.

In this week’s MMQB, CFL.ca’s Pat Steinberg highlighted five noteworthy CFL extensions. Here, we turn our attention to a different group. Across the league, several key contributors have already been locked in without generating too many headlines, and their continued presence could make a meaningful impact in 2026.

Here are five under-the-radar extensions so far, and why they’re worth paying attention to.

BRANDON REVENBERG | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Brandon Revenberg‘s extension means the offensive lineman will continue to anchor one of the CFL’s most consistent offensive lines.

In 2025 he started all 18 games at left guard, helping protect the league’s leading passer in Bo Levi Mitchell and opening holes for a 1,000-yard rusher in Greg Bell.

Revenberg’s efforts earned him All-CFL and East Division All-CFL honours and made him the East Division’s nominee for Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman. Staying healthy and reliable, Revenberg’s presence up front remains a cornerstone of the Tiger-Cats’ offence.

SERGIO CASTILLO | KICKER | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Sergio Castillo quietly enjoyed a strong 2025 season, connecting on 85.7 per cent of his 93 per cent of his extra points in 2026 for Winnipeg, showing power and range along with consistency.

He also kicked a memorable 63-yard field goal in a loss to Calgary in August, a kick that tied the mark for the longest in CFL history.

Retaining a reliable kicker like Castillo gives Winnipeg stability in close games where every point matters.

BRYCE BELL | OFFENSIVE LINEMAN | CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Bryce Bell’s extension was an important quiet move Calgary has made this off-season. The veteran offensive lineman appeared in only two games in 2025 due to injury, being replaced by rookie Chris Fortin in the lineup.

With Fortin’s emergence, Bell’s return gives the Stampeders crucial depth among the offensive line. A proven starter who brings size, physicality and experience to the interior of the line, Bell gives Calgary much-needed stability up front as they look to continue building this Vernon Adams Jr.-led offence.

BRANDON BARLOW | DEFENSIVE LINEMAN | EDMONTON ELKS

Brandon Barlow had a strong 2025 with the Elks, registering 35 defensive tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and his first career interception while starting all 18 games.

His consistent play up front and ability to make impact plays makes him a quietly solid piece of Edmonton’s defensive rotation. In 2025, Barlow finished eigth in total pressures with 47, according to PFF, which highlights just how disruptive he can be and how valuable is the fact that the Elks were able to secure another year of his services.

BEN HLADIK | LINEBACKER | BC LIONS

Ben Hladik’s extension flew largely under the radar, but it could prove to be a quietly important move for the BC Lions.

The 26-year-old National linebacker appeared in all 18 games last season, contributing 47 defensive tackles, eight special teams tackles, one sack, one interception and a forced fumble.

Still entering his prime, Hladik has shown the ability to impact games in multiple phases, and his durability and versatility give the Lions a young defensive piece with plenty of room to grow.