REDBLACKS extend defensive back Bennett Williams

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Thursday that the football club has signed American defensive back Bennett Williams to a one-year contract extension. Williams was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Williams, 26, suited up in nine games last season in the nation’s capital, registering 26 total tackles tackles with 17 defensive tackles and two forced fumble.

The six-foot, 206-pound native of Campbell, California has suited up in 20 games over his two seasons in the CFL with the REDBLACKS (2024-25), posting 55 total tackles, with 44 defensive tackles, one quarterback sack and two forced fumbles.

The Oregon product spent time in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins (2023) after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. Before turning pro, Williams played 25 games over his three seasons at Oregon (2020-22), registering 108 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two quarterback sacks, five interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Before transferring to Oregon, Williams began his collegiate career at Illinois, where he played 12 games over two seasons (2017-18) registering 65 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions and one forced fumble.