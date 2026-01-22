Riders sign American defensive lineman Marcus Haynes

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Marcus Haynes, the team announced on Thursday.

Haynes (six-foot-four, 240 pounds) signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2023, playing in three preseason games. He registered five tackles and one pass deflection and was signed to the club’s practice roster.

Haynes went on to spend time with the Texans, Steelers, Browns. In 2025 he joined the UFL’s San Antonio Brahmas and suited up for two games, registering seven tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack before he was signed by the Indianapolis Colts, attending training camp with the team this past summer.

Collegiately, Haynes played 49 games and started in 21 at Old Dominion. He registered 102 total tackles (including 22 for a loss), 15 sacks, five pass deflections, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery for the Monarchs. He started all 12 games as a senior in 2022.