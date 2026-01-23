2025 season yields $10M in league-wide revenue growth

TORONTO — In 2025, the Canadian Football League’s (CFL) Defined League Revenue reached $10M more than the baseline established in 2024 when the Collective Bargaining Agreement’s (CBA) revenue growth sharing model was triggered for the first time since its implementation in 2022. The CFL Players’ Association (CFLPA) has allocated the majority of its share towards increasing the Salary Expenditure Cap to $6,280,514 for the upcoming season.

In accordance with the 2022 CBA, gains in excess of the baseline from the previous season trigger a revenue growth share with the CFLPA. In total, Defined League Revenue has grown by $31M over the 2022 baseline figure that was negotiated when the current CBA came into effect.

“The energy around our sport has never been stronger,” said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston. “We’re seeing meaningful growth in fan engagement and revenue, and we’re channelling that momentum back into the league. As our business expands, the players who make our game outstanding are sharing in the upside, reinforcing a model built for long-term success.”

In addition to increasing the 2026 Salary Expenditure Cap, the CFLPA has allocated an additional $50,000 per club towards preseason compensation for veteran players.

The 2026 salary cap of $6,280,514 represents a $218,149 increase over the $6,062,365 in 2025, which was also buoyed by the revenue growth sharing model following an excess of $21M over the 2022 baseline.

“Our revenue-sharing model demonstrates what’s possible when players and the League work collectively,” said CFLPA President Solomon Elimimian. “This isn’t just a number; it’s an investment in our players’ careers, their families, and the long-term health of the game. As the talent that drives fan interest, it’s essential that player well-being continues to grow alongside the League’s growth.”

Free agents will reach the open market on February 10 to set the 2026 off-season in motion, which also includes CFL Combine Season and the CFL Draft. The upcoming campaign kicks off on June 4 with the Montreal Alouettes visiting the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

The 2026 season will be broadcast in Canada by Bell Media across TSN, CTV and RDS. Select games in the U.S. will air exclusively on CBS Sports Network, while the remaining slate will be available live and on-demand for 48 hours through the league’s free online streaming platform, CFL+. Viewers outside of North America will be able to tune into the whole season on CFL+.

