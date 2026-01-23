5 top pending free agents who could be available

TORONTO — With just under three weeks until the opening of free agency, there are plenty of big names that still hold expiring contracts.

While some stars have signed extensions with their current teams, like Brady Oliveira in Winnipeg and Samuel Emilus in Saskatchewan, there are quite a few that have yet to do so.

RELATED

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» MMQB: 5 key pending free agent extensions

» More 2026 Free Agency news and analysis

» 3 bold free agency predictions

» 3 pending free agents that could break out in 2026

Just over half of CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents have inked new contracts, so who’s still holding expiring ones?

Here are five players from the top 30 list that have the potential to hit free agency on February 10.

WYNTON MCMANIS | LINEBACKER | NO. 15 ON TOP 30

Wynton McManis hasn’t signed a new deal with the Double Blue just yet, so will he hit the open market in a few weeks?

McManis had to deal with injuries in 2025, but he’s still one of the best in the business at patrolling the middle of a defence. Despite only appearing in 13 games, McManis earned 62 defensive tackles, four sacks, two picks and a forced fumble for Toronto last season.

JAMES BUTLER | RUNNING BACK | NO. 20 ON TOP 30

James Butler returned to BC in 2025, his second stint with the Leos, signing as a free agent last January. Will he decide to leave the Lions again and join a new team in 2026?

Butler carried the rock 229 times for 1,213 yards, good for third in the CFL, while also adding 11 rushing touchdowns, tying for the league lead. He also chipped in as a receiver (46 catches for 439 yards), showing off his versatility out of the backfield.

JUSTIN HARDY | RECEIVER | NO. 25 ON TOP 30

Just call him Mr. 1,000, as Justin Hardy tallied his third-straight 1,000-yard campaign in 2025. He’s still without a new contract from Ottawa, so will he decide to see what else is out there on February 10?

Hardy’s 78 receptions for 1,019 yards and eight touchdowns, ranked among the top receivers in the East and will be a welcome addition to any team looking for a quiet, reliable leader, if he hits the open market.

TIM WHITE | RECEIVER | NO. 27 ON TOP 30

Will Tim White remain in Black and Gold or will he decide to take his abilities elsewhere?

Only time will tell, but the receiver had yet another 1,000-yard season in 2025, his fourth-straight. White finished 2025 with 84 catches for 1,016 yards and seven touchdowns, and would add plenty of talent to any team looking for an impact pass-catcher, if he decides to move on from Hamilton.

DERRICK MONCRIEF | DEFENSIVE BACK/LINEBACKER | NO. 29 ON TOP 30

The Calgary Stampeders improved in plenty of ways in 2025, and their defence was no exception. Derrick Moncrief was a major factor in the defensive overhaul and is currently holding an expiring contract.

The SAM linebacker appeared in all 18 games for the Stamps, registering 67 defensive tackles, two interceptions, one forced fumble and a defensive score. Will he remain in red and white, or opt to testing the market to see what else is out there on February 10?