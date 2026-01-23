Bombers add five, including receiver Key’Shawn Smith

WINNIPEG – The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Friday the club has signed American wide receiver Key’Shawn Smith, American defensive ends Warren Peeples and Khris Bogle, and American defensive backs Warren Burrell and Shyheim Battle.

Smith (six-foot-one, 186 pounds) joins the Bombers after two stints in the NFL (2025), and a five-year collegiate career with Southern Methodist (2024), and Miami (FL) (2020-2023).

After being unselected in the 2025 NFL Draft, Smith signed with the Las Vegas Raiders and attended their rookie minicamp. He was released in late July and was picked up by the Kansas City Chiefs a week later. He appeared in all three 2025 preseason games, catching one pass on three targets for eight yards, and added two kickoff returns for 62 yards.

Smith spent his last two college seasons with Southern Methodist, recording 58 receptions for 919 yards and eight touchdowns in 28 games (17 starts). He also added eight kick returns for 142 yards. Before his 2023 season he was a College Football Network Preseason All-AAC Honourable Mention.

He began his collegiate career with Miami (FL), posting 48 receptions for 662 yards and five touchdowns over 29 games (15 starts). During his 2022 season, Smith returned 21 kickoffs for 640 yards with a 91-yard touchdown.

Peeples (six-foot-two, 230 pounds) signs with the Bombers after time in the NFL (2025), and a three-year collegiate career with Southeastern Louisiana (2024), Northern Iowa (2023), and Memphis (2022).

Peeples signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and appeared in all three 2025 preseason games, recording six total tackles, two sacks, and one quarterback hit.

Peeples spent his final college season with Southeastern Louisiana, starting in all 12 games. He recorded 33 tackles (16 solo, 17 assists), and five sacks (45 yards lost).

Before 2024, Peeples played one season at Northern Iowa, registering four total tackles and one sack in seven games (one start). In his 2022 season at Memphis, he recorded four solo tackles in six appearances.

Bogle (six-foot-four, 245 pounds) joins the Bombers after being selected in the 2026 UFL Draft, time in the NFL (2025), and a six-year collegiate career split between Michigan State (2022-2024), and Florida (2019-2021).

Bogle was recently drafted by the Columbus Aviators of the UFL this January.

Bogle signed as an undrafted free agent with the New York Giants and attended their 2025 rookie minicamp.

Over his six-year college career, Bogle played in 61 games and totaled 129 tackles (57 solo, 72 assisted), 25 tackles for loss, and 14.5 sacks. In his senior year with Michigan State, Bogle started in all 12 games, posting career highs in tackles (37), tackles for loss (7.5), and tied his career high in sacks (4), finishing as an honourable mention All-Big Ten selection.

Burrell (six-foot, 195 pounds) joins the Bombers after a six-year collegiate career with Georgia Tech (2024), and Tennessee (2019-2023).

Over his collegiate career, Burrell accumulated 118 total tackles (90 solo, 28 assists), three tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, 13 pass breakups and two interceptions in 52 games (31 starts).

After transferring to Georgia Tech in 2024, Burrell started nine of eleven games, recording 27 tackles (23 solo, 4 assists), one interception and four pass breakups.

Burrell posted the best season of his Tennessee career in 2021, starting all 12 games at corner while setting career highs in tackles (41), tackles for loss (2) and passes defended (7). He started just two games in 2022, recording 12 tackles (8 solo, 4 assists), before being sidelined due to injury.

Battle (six-foot-three, 196 pounds) signs with the Bombers after time in the NFL (2024), and a four-year collegiate career with NC State (2020-2023).

Battle signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in April 2024, attended rookie minicamp, and was released in June 2024.

Collegiately, Battle recorded 144 tackles (95 solo, 49 assists), six tackles for loss, one sack, seven interceptions for 58 yards, 32 pass breakups, and a fumble recovery across 48 games for the Wolfpack. He started all 12 games in his senior season, posting 46 tackles, two interceptions, two tackles for loss, six passes defended, and a fumble recovery. Battle ended the 2021 season as an honourable mention All-ACC and was a second-team PFF All-ACC performer.