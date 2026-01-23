Dave Dickenson, Stampeders are all-in for 2026

CALGARY — After snapping a 20-year playoff streak in 2024, the Calgary Stampeders wasted little time re-establishing themselves as a contender in 2025.

An 11–7 record marked a significant jump from the previous season’s 5–12–1 finish, and the Stampeders’ decision to trade for quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. before the 2025 season helped steady the offence and push Calgary back into the post-season, even if the year ultimately ended with a Western Semi-Final loss to the BC Lions.

For head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson, the improvement was meaningful, but it was never the finish line.

“We had a lot of job openings in 2025. We felt like we needed to change,” Dickenson said in a conversation with CFL.ca during the 2026 Winter Meetings in Calgary. “It doesn’t mean it was necessarily a better player, just a different player. What we found is we had some good young talent, and we let them grow. We built them, we coached them.”

That willingness to turn over parts of the roster and trust younger players became a defining trait of Calgary’s season. The Stampeders leaned into development, and Dickenson believes that investment showed up in the standings, even as he’s quick to point out how much more there is to prove.

“We actually had a better year than we did the previous year, but we feel like we’ve got a lot more to prove and a lot more improving to do,” he said. “The hope is that we can keep the majority of these guys together and keep the right mix.”

A key piece of that optimism comes from recent CFL Draft success. Calgary found contributors throughout the draft board, including receiver Damien Alford, centre Chris Fortin, pivot Quincy Vaughn and running back Ludovick Choquette. Fortin was pressed into action in 2025 when he stepped in for an injured Bryce Bell, while Vaughn quietly carved out an important role in short-yardage and fullback packages. Choquette, selected in the sixth round, emerged as one of the league’s better late-round stories.

“You’re always hoping you can hit some good stories,” Dickenson said. “We had one with Ludovick Choquette. We got him in the sixth round and he ended up making a big impact.”

That success has also shaped how Calgary views the upcoming draft. After making a couple of trades such as the one for Adams Jr., the Stampeders enter 2026 lighter in draft capital. Dickenson acknowledged the challenge, while stressing the importance of finding players who can become core pieces quickly.

“At least in the first two rounds, you’re really trying to draft a guy that is capable of being a starter, if not in year one, year two,” he said. “If you can find guys who are not only on your roster, but can get into starting positions, that certainly helps your team.”

With a younger foundation, a proven quarterback now in the building and continuity becoming a priority, Dickenson’s message to Stampeders fans is rooted in identity as much as results.

“We’re going to be an all-in team,” he said. “We’re committing to the team, the horse. If you’re here to do things individually, you won’t be here very long. You’ve got to be ready to compete and show the fans you’re willing to lay it on the line.”

Dickenson isn’t promising perfection, but he is promising consistency in how Calgary approaches every week.

“We’re not going to win every game,” he said. “That’s not the expectation. The expectation is always great effort, great execution. Show up with a Stampeders brand of football each and every week, and then kind of let the score take care of itself.”

After a season that re-established belief inside the organization, the Stampeders appear less focused on celebrating progress, and more intent on building on it.