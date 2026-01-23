Lions release linebacker Micah Awe

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Friday they have released linebacker Micah Awe.

Awe signed with the Lions in 2025 and went on to register a league-leading 114 defensive tackles, alongside two interceptions and one forced fumble.

Overall the veteran has appeared in 118 games, totalling 568 defensive tackles, six sacks, seven picks and seven forced fumbles.

The Lions recently signed linebacker Darnell Sankey, who was released earlier this month by the Montreal Alouettes.