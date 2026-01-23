Preseason Week 2 contest in BC shifts to earlier time

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has shifted the timing of its Preseason Week 2 contest on Saturday, May 23, featuring the Edmonton Elks visiting the BC Lions.

Originally scheduled to kick off at 4:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. MT/7:00 p.m. ET, the game will now begin at 2:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. MT/5:00 p.m. ET.

The game will be played in the City of Langford at Starlight Stadium, marking the second year in a row that the Lions will travel to Vancouver Island as part of their preparations for the upcoming campaign.

REVISED PRESEASON WEEK 2