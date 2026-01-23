Stampeders extend National defensive back Godfrey Onyeka

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have extended National defensive back Godfrey Onyeka, the team announced on Friday. The Wilfrid Laurier alum had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 10.

In his first season with the Stampeders, Onyeka played all 18 regular season games including five starts at cornerback and two at halfback. He had 24 defensive tackles, a team-leading 17 special-teams tackles, two interceptions and one fumble recovery. In a Week 12 victory over Saskatchewan, he collected the first interception of his CFL career when he picked off a Trevor Harris pass. Onyeka was also in uniform for the Western Semi-Final and made one special-teams tackle.

Onyeka was Calgary’s 2025 nominee for the CFL’s Jake Gaudaur Veterans’ Award for the Canadian player who best demonstrates the attributes of the country’s veterans, such as strength, perseverance, courage, comradeship and contribution to Canadian communities.

In 78 career regular-season contests for Calgary, Edmonton and Saskatchewan, Onyeka has 55 defensive tackles including one tackle for loss, 50 special-teams stops, two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and two knockdowns. He has also played six post-season games with four defensive tackles, four special-teams tackles, one fumble recovery and one knockdown.

Onyeka was a second-round draft pick by Edmonton in 2018. In four seasons at Wilfrid Laurier, he had 186 career tackles including 6.5 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions including a pick-six, two sacks, six forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and a blocked kick.

Onyeka was a member of the OUA all-rookie team in 2014 and a first-team conference defensive all-star as well as a first-team all-Canadian in 2015, 2016 and 2017. In addition to his first-team all-star recognition on defence in 2017, he was also a second-team honouree on special teams.