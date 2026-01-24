Clemons embracing the challenge as Argonauts look toward 2026

It feels like the Toronto Argonauts are hitting a reset button.

After a run of four years with two Grey Cup titles and four consecutive trips to the Eastern Final, 2025 was a step back. The Argos missed the playoffs at 5-13 and struggled with injuries for much of the season, which has led to a fascinating off-season so far.

Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie left for an expanded role in Ottawa, while Toronto has added significantly in their football operations department. An important constant, however, is general manager Michael “Pinball” Clemons, who continues to guide the ship.

“We say reset, not regret,” Clemons told CFL.ca at the 2026 Winter Meetings in Calgary earlier this month. “So, we’re glad it happened. We had a very successful stint there, but now with the reset, we think we get a chance to recharge ourselves again.”

Part of that recharging process started with the hiring of Mike Miller as Dinwiddie’s successor at head coach. After almost three decades climbing the ranks in the CFL, NFL, NFL Europe, NCAA, and XFL, Miller has earned his first opportunity at the top job.

And after undertaking a thorough search, Clemons feels confident they have the right guy.

“The process was interesting,” Pinball admitted. “We started, of course, with (Winnipeg Blue Bombers head coach) Mike O’Shea and he was the guy we were looking for.

“What we found (in Miller) were a lot of qualities that (O’Shea) has. In terms of his character, work ethic, discipline, all of those things. And I don’t think it’s something we necessarily thought about through the process. But in retrospect…he gives us a lot of the things that (O’Shea) does. We’re really excited about what he has the potential to bring to the table.”

Serving as quarterbacks coach the last four seasons, Miller has a strong relationship with Chad Kelly and Nick Arbuckle, both of whom will be back in Toronto this season. Clemons also revealed other Argos players vouched for Miller during the hiring process, which adds to the optimism surrounding his promotion.

But with this being Miller’s first head coaching post, Clemons wanted to make sure there was added support. And those reinforcements came in the form of John Hufnagel (special advisor to the general manager and head coach) and Jim Barker (director of player personnel).

The hiring of Hufnagel was especially notable after an incredible 17-year run with Calgary on the sidelines and in the front office.

“He’s forgotten more offence than I know,” Clemons said. “Because Mike hasn’t called plays just yet, (so this) gives him that support and that background, right?

“To do some of the things that require time and energy. Like advanced scouting, scouting the team we’re going to play the following week. He’s there to provide that knowledge, that background, that support. He’s helping with the preparation work, even talking to the defence about the upcoming offence. We’re just infinitely excited about his presence.”

With a new coach and a revamped football ops crew, there’s no question the Argonauts have flipped a page. While it’s not a complete factory restore, Toronto is leaning into 2026 as a reset year. And punctuated with a loud “woooo” at the end of our conversation, it’s clear Clemons is excited about the challenge.

“It’s awesome,” said Clemons. “We just continue to really enjoy the opportunity we’ve been given, and I guess it’s kind of where I was supposed to be. It’s been a great honour that I don’t take lightly. We embrace the challenge.”