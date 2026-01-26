Alouettes release receiver Austin Mack; extend Travis Theis

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have released American receiver Austin Mack, the team announced on Monday. The team also announced the signing of American running back Travis Theis to a two-year contract (2026–2027) and an agreement with American defensive end David Perales (2026-2027).

Mack spent three years in Montreal, with a short stint down south, catching 136 passes for 1,973 yards and six touchdowns.

“We released Austin to accommodate him and allow him to explore his options,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. “We appreciate the seasons he gave us in Montreal, and our lines of communication with him remain open.”

The receiver was instrumental in helping the Alouettes win the 110th Grey Cup, catching six passes for 103 yards and a touchdown in the Alouettes win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Hamilton.

Overall in 2025, Mack caught 48 passes for 673 yards and two touchdowns over 12 regular season appearances.

Theis enjoyed an impressive first season with the team, being named the Alouettes’ Rookie of the Year. The 25-year-old carried the ball 70 times for 365 yards. A native of Pratt, Kansas City, he also caught 19 passes for 162 yards.

The former South Dakota standout demonstrated his versatility by returning 19 kickoffs for 364 yards and added 175 yards and one touchdown on 13 punt returns.

“Travis is capable of wearing many hats on our team and allows us to surprise our opponents at times,” said Maciocia. “We were very pleased with his rookie season with us in 2025. We expect him to continue to grow, which will be very positive for our team.”

Perales finished his career at Fresno State with 22.5 sacks, the sixth-highest total in the school’s history. He started 13 of 14 games in 2022 and recorded the best season of his career with 11.5 sacks and 16 tackles for loss. The San Jose, CA native also forced two fumbles, intercepted one pass, and knocked down five passes. The 26-year-old ranked seventh in the FBS in sacks. He joined Fresno State after beginning his collegiate career at Sacramento State.